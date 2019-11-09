Ayodhya verdict: Heavy security deployed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:10 am 12:47 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the department has taken all necessary measures to keep the situation under control in Hyderabad and to maintain peace and law and order.

“Special deployment has been done in the sensitive areas in the city,” he said.

The city police, who are already on alert for the RTC JAC’s Chalo Tank Bund protest and Milad un Nabi festival, redeployed forces ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. Around 20,000 personnel are deployed in the city including RAF companies.

Hyderabad police have already held meetings with religious leaders of both the communities and asked them to cooperate with them.

Meanwhile life in the old city continued as any other regular day, though armed policemen were posted at several sensitive places.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Murlidhar Bhagwat said all necessary measures were in place to maintain peace and law and order.

“Special deployment has been done in the sensitive areas in the Rachakonda. A watch is kept on mischief mongers including their SM accounts,” he said.

He warned of stringent action against persons who try fan trouble through social media.

He asked the public to cooperate with the police and inform Dial 100 about any suspicious activity or attempt to disturb peace.

The Commissioner said the public can verify the authenticity of any report/rumour by calling up the police control room or local police station.

