Ayodhya verdict is not anyone’s victory or loss: Mohd Salim Engineer

New Delhi: Mohd Salim Engineer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind hailed Ayodhya verdict as a judgment that is not anyone’s victory or loss. “This verdict is not anyone’s victory or loss. Strengthening values of justice, peace, equality, freedom and taking the country forward with them will be a victory for India,” said Mohd Salim Engineer while speaking during a meeting at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s residence here on Sunday.

In the wake of the apex court’s verdict in Ayodhya case, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday reiterated their commitment to peace and harmony in the country at the inter-religious faith meet held here.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.