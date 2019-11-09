Ayodhya verdict: Police on high alert in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The police are on high alert in the city in the wake of the verdict on Ayodhya case to be delivered by the Supreme Court on Saturday.

In addition, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees in coordination with the Opposition parties are organising ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest programme in support of their demands.

Senior police officials conducted a review meeting on the measures to be taken in view of the Supreme Court verdict and the RTC JAC’s protest on Tank Bund.

As a precautionary measure, the police had already taken into preventive custody RTC union leaders in the evening as there was no permission for the protest programme on Tank Bund. A few BJP leaders from the old city too were taken into preventive custody.

Apart from deploying additional police forces, separate police pickets were also posted at the sensitive areas in old city to deal with any eventuality. A constant vigil will be maintained through surveillance cameras that were installed in the city.

Police pickets are also posted at railway and bus stations. The railway police have already intensified checking at Kacheguda, Nampally and Secunderabad railway stations following an advisory issued to all its zones ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case.

