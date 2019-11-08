Ayodhya verdict: Security stepped up at Railway stations in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Railway Police have intensified checking at Kacheguda, Nampally and Secunderabad railway stations following an advisory issued to all its zones ahead of the Supreme Court’s title suit of the Ayodhya case.

The advisory contained a series of instructions on security preparedness to be taken by the police in the wake of the much awaited court’s verdict. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, who received the advisory, alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

“We have intensified body search of passengers at the station in coordination with the RPF,” said Secunderabad Railway Inspector K Adi Reddy. Both RPF and GRP had already conducted a coordination meeting with the workers, porters and shopkeepers asking them to inform about those moving suspiciously on the station premises. A constant vigil is also being maintained through CCTV cameras installed at the railway stations.

Instructions have been issued to check the baggage of passengers who were found to be moving under suspicious circumstances. “We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring foolproof security for passengers at the station,” Reddy added.

