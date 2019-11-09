Ayodhya verdict trends on Twitter worldwide

By | Published: 2:41 pm

New Delhi: Soon after Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute; several hashtags like ‘RamMandir’, ‘BabriMasjid’ and ‘AyodhyaVerdict’ were seen among the top trends on Twitter in India and worldwide on Saturday.

‘AyodhyaVerdict’ was the top trend across the globe with over 533K tweets while ‘RamMandir’ was trending second worldwide with over 153K tweets.

“Today will be a historic day irrespective of the verdict. Let’s make sure history remembers us as agents of peace and harmony. Let’s make sure we counter the agents of hate and communalism with love and unity. Let’s make humanity trend. #hindumuslimbhaibhai,” one Twitter user said.

While six out of the top ten global trends on Twitter were about the landmark judgement, all 10 of the top trends on Twitter India were about it.

Another twitter user urged for communal harmony saying: “Let us build #mandir and #mazjid in our hearts. We are one even after today. Let us join hands to rebuild #India.” Many others called for peace and maintaining law and order.

“Just remember, We are Indians firstly and lastly and India is a beautiful country where all religions live peacefully. There is love, affection in between different religions,” wrote Abhijeet, another twitter user.

These trends emerged on twitter soon after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya title case. The apex court in its judgement has said the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board.