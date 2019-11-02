Ayodhya verdict: VHP for tight security in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The State unit of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday requested Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to deploy sufficient forces in sensitive areas in the wake of the judgment to be delivered by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case.

In a memorandum submitted to the DGP, VHP State president M Ramaraju said some were trying to incite communal hatred in society. Alleging that MIM leaders were disrupting peace in the State through hate speeches, Ramaraju said some were also trying to create confrontations through social media.

“In view of past experiences, we are requesting you to deploy sufficient forces in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents,” Ramaraju said.

