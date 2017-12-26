AYSUH researchers develop Ayurvedic medicine for diabetics

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A one-year successful clinical study of 6,000 diabetics in Hyderabad conducted by Department of AYUSH may well become a benchmark for management of the chronic ailment at all the AYUSH hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in Telangana.

The patients, who were administered Ayurvedic medicines extracted from five specific plants for a period of one year, reportedly showed remarkable reduction in most common symptoms of diabetes like burning feet syndrome, itching of the skin, rashes and frequent urge to urinate.

Apart from reduction in symptoms, the sugar levels among over 85 per cent of the patients in the clinical study reportedly came down to normal levels. The sugar levels continued to remain normal throughout the course of the one-year-long study taken up in State-run Dr BRKR Ayurvedic Hospital, Erragadda and Homoeopathy Hospital in Ramanthapur.

Within the clinical study, there was another separate group of patients who were insulin dependent to manage their sugar levels. Specific protocols of Ayurveda, developed by the researchers of AYUSH, had succeeded in weaning them away from insulin dependence.

Unique study

“This is for the first time that such a unique clinical study of 6,000 patients has been conducted in the State. Our treatment protocols proved that diabetes can be easily managed without depending too much on Allopathy,” said AYUSH Commissioner, Dr. A Rajender Reddy.

The patients were kept on medicines extracted from plants like Vegisa (Pterocarpus marsupium), Gynema sylvestre, Shilajith and Nishamlaki, which is a mixture of extracts from turmeric and amla.

“We intend to continue with the clinical studies and a preliminary report of the findings has been submitted to the State government so that the study can be continued. In the end, this treatment modality can become a part of the management protocols at all AYUSH hospitals in the State,” Dr. Reddy said.

The senior AYUSH official pointed out that blindly consuming medicines from these plant extracts will not make much difference. Along with administering these medicines in appropriate doses, it is mandatory for patients to change their dietary habits, in addition to taking up Yoga and Pranayama.

“Our treatment philosophy is individual oriented and not disease oriented, which is usually the case with Allopathy medicine. Therefore, we look at individual patients closely and then come up with a long-term plan for them. They need to strictly adhere to the plan for best results,” the Commissioner added.