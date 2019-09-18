Ayub (7/30) wins it for Vijaypuri in Cricket league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Md Ayub Khan took seven wickets (7/30) as Vijaypuri Willowmen crushed Sagar CC by 92 runs in the HCA A3 Division one day league championship on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Haseeb hit an unbeaten ton (120 no) to help Youngstars CC defeat Adams XI by 170 runs.

Brief scores: Pool A: Vijaypuri Willowmen 225 in 44.2 overs (Deepanshu 67, Ayaan Me Ahmed 71 no, Ram 4/31) bt Sagar CC 133 in 33.2 overs

(Pranay 39, Md Ayub Khan 7/30).

Pool B: PN Youngstars 268/5 in 45 overs (Srikanth 53, Haseeb 120 no) bt Adams XI 98 in 30 overs (Narismha 4/ 33, Mir Sami Ali 3/10)

Yash Raj leads Sri Akash to win

Yash Raj stole the show both with bat and the ball (38 runs & 3/17) as Sri Akash Junior College defeated Oakridge International School Khajaguda by 29 runs in the HCA under-16 one day league-cum-knockout tournament on Wednesday.

Brief scores: St Mary’s Jr College Basheerbagh 113 in 19.3 overs (Zafar Ullah Khan 51, Vamshi Reddy 4/13) lost to Little Flower Jr College Uppal 114/0 in 16.1 overs (Saish Ravi 60 no, S Malvik Reddy 37); Akshara International School 66/5 in 20 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 48 no) lost to Srinidhi International School 67/0 in 15.2 overs (Yash Satwalker 36 no); Khammam district 58 in 16.1 overs (Razzak Bin Ali 3/11) lost to All Saints High School 59/1 in 18 overs; Greenwich Academy School 41 in 16.1 overs lost to HPS R 44/1 in 4 overs (Durga Balaji 38 no); SPR Junior College 77 in 19.4 overs lost to Bhavans Sri Aurobindo Jr College 78/0 in 10.3 overs (Nishant Yadav 43 no); Sri Akash Jr College 127/4 in 20 overs (Yash Raj 38) bt Oakridge International School Khajaguda 98/8 in 20 overs (Kush Agarwal 30, Yash Raj 3/17); Global Indian International School bt Shantiniketan International School (Walkover); Sri Chaitanya Jr Kalashala Ramantapur 89/7 in 20 overs (Rishit Reddy 37) lost to Mahabubnagar District 90/5 in 14.2 overs (David 34); Medak district 105/6 in 20 overs bt St Anthonys High School 83 in 20 overs (Aditya 35, Puneet 4/10, Tarun 3/19).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .