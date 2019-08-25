‘Ayurveda effective in treating chronic diseases’

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Etela Rajendar on Sunday inaugurated ‘Pranabhisara-2019’ organised by Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad Telangana unit and said Ayurveda was effective in treating chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders apart from tackling anxiety, stress and sleep disorders.

Participating in the programme, Vikram Singh, Director in the Ministry of Ayush, said the Union Government would extend support to Ayush in every possible way and expected every district to have one Ayush hospital. The National Health Policy would encourage traditional medicine and wished to start 12,500 health centres throughout the country, he said.

Alagu Varshini, Director, Department of Ayush spoke about the importance and urgent need to strengthen Indian system of Medicine. She asked PG students to take up three diseases and do case study, treatment protocols in uniformity which could be used for treatment and disease control in future.

The State government had already allotted Rs 23 crore for Ayush to expand dispensaries all over the State, she said while explaining about geo tagging app that links hospitals, institutes and dispensaries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter