Ayurveda has lot to offer in COVID-19 times

Hyderabad: The word immunity has become a buzzword during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as general public look to enhance their body’s natural defence mechanism, which improves the ability to fight the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2.

While a lot of suggestions and advice has been coming from various quarters, the fact remains that Indian healthcare system, especially Ayurveda has a lot to offer for persons who are struggling with co-morbid conditions and are desperately seeking ways to improve their immunity.

“Ayurveda extensively describes many ways on preventive care through Dinacharya and Ritucharya, which means daily and seasonal regimens. It is basically a plant-based science and improving immunity has been emphasised in many number of ways in Ayurveda literature,” says senior Ayurveda specialist Dr S Sarangapani.

The State Health Department has also urged people to focus more on improving their immunity, which is proving to be very important in fighting against the Coronavirus. Doctors have said that persons with better immunity levels and healthy lifestyle have managed to beat COVID-19 while those with co-morbidities and health risks like chronic smoking have found it difficult to recover.

Recently, Ministry of AYUSH has issued certain recommendations and self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. Essentially, the advisory does not contain any kind of medicines but seeks to tweak the lifestyle of individuals with a combination of healthy living and Yoga.

By recommending certain Yoga poses, the AYUSH authorities have said that the focus was to improve neuromuscular coordination, balance and endurance, apart from improving alertness and concentration.

Older people at higher risk

Hyderabad: The Coronavirus pandemic has not been kind to the elderly population, as their numbers worldwide have formed a large chunk of COVID-19 positive cases and at the same time fatalities.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that elderly population are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection due to their decreased immunity and body reserves, as well as multiple associated co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The course of disease usually tends to be more severe in case of elderly resulting in higher mortality. However, according to health officials in Telangana, the elderly population can take simple precautionary measures and avoid becoming a victim of COVID-19.

