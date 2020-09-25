Ayurvedic firm sees spike in online sales

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Ayurvedic products are seeing new traction in the post-Covid world, where consumers are looking for different immunity boosting products which are both healthy and natural. However, going out to buy these products becoming a task, many brands are witnessing a spike in online sales. One such brand is Upakarma Ayurveda, which fulfills everyday wellness needs with Ayurvedic wisdom.

The 2017 founded company was the brainchild of sibling entrepreneurs Vishal Kaushik and Parag Kaushik and offers quality Ayurvedic products at reasonable prices in premium packaging. While it has sold over 50,000 units since its inception and is seeing 100 per cent year-on-year growth in its revenues, the company is also witnessing a shift in consumer purchasing from offline to online stores.

“During the lockdown, we are seeing a good amount of traction coming in from consumers for Ayurvedic products and one of the notable features was the need to buy these products online. Their direct to consumer strategy using e-commerce platforms saw our sales increase by about 55-60 per cent. While we are present in 10,000-plus stores across the country covering 10 Indian States, we are seeing about half of our consumers coming in from online stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, FirstCry, 1Mg, and HealthKart, among others,” said Vishal Kaushik, co-founder, Upakarma Ayurveda.

Going ahead as well, Kaushik is anticipating online sales to contribute equally or even more to their revenues even as the company plans expansion in the Southern region of the country, including Hyderabad. The company is also planning to expand its operations to Europe, Canada, Middle-East Asia, and Mexico. It recently launched 11 new immunity-boosting products such as Tulsi Giloy juice, Amla drops, Chyawanprash and more.

