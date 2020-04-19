Ayurvedic masks by SHGs in Narayanpet gain traction

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Rising to the occasion in these testing times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, self-help groups (SHGs) in Narayanpet district have come up with reusable conventional cloth masks and Ayurvedic masks that help in breathing easy during cold and cough.

The Narayanpet district administration, in association with Ayush doctors, is helping the SHGs stitch these masks.

Once the masks are ready, Ayush doctors soak them in a herbal solution overnight and leave them to dry, said Narayanpet Collector D Harichandana.

“We are also getting the Ayurvedic masks certified from the Ayush department,” she said and added that each woman was stitching about 100 masks a day for which they were being paid Rs 5 a mask. At the end of the day, they are earning Rs 500.

Sewing machines have been provided to these women to help them stitch the masks at their homes or at government school premises.

The efforts have started to pay dividends and orders have already started to pour in from different organisations. While the local district administration placed orders for two lakh masks, a few organisations from Hyderabad have ordered for one lakh masks. In addition to these, orders are being placed from neighbouring districts as well, Harichandana said.

The village coordinators and the District Rural Development Office, Narayanpet, is transporting the masks. Those interested in placing orders can contact: 91212-36009, 87909-90606.

