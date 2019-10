Ayush shoots gold in SZ shooting championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rifle Association (TRA) shooter Ayush Rudra Raju clinched gold medals in the Clay Pigeon Skeet shooting junior men (ISSF) individual category and the team event as TS shooters reaped a rich haul of medals in the 11th South Zone shooting championship in shotgun events at SATS Shooting Range, University of Hyderabad on Friday.

Results: Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (NR) Junior Men1. Aman Sanghi (TRA) 34, 2. Hassan Bin Yesrab (TRA), 3. Nalin CN (TN); Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (NR) Championship Men: 1. Yeswanth Chowdary Reddy (AP) 37, 2. Aminuddin Ahmeduddin Owaisi (TRA), 3. Abdur Rehman (TRA); Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (NR) Women: 1. Venkata Lakshmi Lakku (TRA) 28; Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Men (ISSF) Championship: 1. Munek Battula (TRA) 48 (108), 2. Viqar Ahmed Shafeeq (TRA), 3. Ayush Rudra Raju (TRA); Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Junior Men (ISSF) Championship: 1. Ayush Rudra Raju (TRA) 109, 2. Munek Battula (TRA); Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Veteran Men (ISSF) Championship: Rajah R Rajagopal Tondaiman (TN) 107, 2. Gusti Noria (TRA); Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Junior Men (ISSF) Championship (Team): 1. Telangana 329; Viqar Ahmed Shafeeq 112, Ayush Rudra Raju 109, Muneek Battula 108.

