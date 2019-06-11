Telangana’s Ayush, Zahra excel in Finland tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Ayush Rudraraju and Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala made the country proud by winning gold and silver medal (team event) in the 11th International Junior Shotgun Cup held at Orimattila, Finland from June 6 to 9. Ayush won individual gold in the Shotgun Skeet event for junior men. He secured the yellow medal with a total of 118 points.

Zahra was a member of the junior woman team that secured a total of 312 points in the Shotgun Skeet for and clinched the silver medal.

Telangana Rifle Association secretary Abid Shareef lauded the winners and expressed hope that more shooters from the State will continue to win medals in the international events.