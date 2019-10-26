Ayushmann Khurrana’s success doesn’t pressurise wife Tahira

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Author, filmmaker and cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says that as a budding filmmaker she does not feel the pressure of achieving something to match the success level of her National Award-winning husband.

Tahira has made a short film titled Toffee in the past, and now she is gearing up for a couple of new film projects. Being the wife of one of Bollywood’s brightest young talents, though, she has seen success and failure very closely and she doesn’t feel the pressure.

“His (Ayushmann) journey is really inspirational for anyone and especially for me, who has seen everything from a close counter. After his first superhit film (Vicky Donor), when he was going through a dull phase in his career, he did not give up and pack his bags for Chandigarh.

Anyone who is struggling in life to make a successful career would find his journey inspirational. But when it comes to an individual, I believe that nothing can inspire you if you have not prepared your mind to achieve something,” said Tahira.

“As a budding filmmaker I do not feel pressurised to achieve something, in comparison to the success of my husband. I have set my goal to make a film, to tell a story and I want to do my best,” she added. In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. As she battled the disease and emerged a survivor, she became an inspirational figure for many.