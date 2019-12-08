Ayyappa procession held in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Sangareddy: Ayyappa Devotees of Annaram of Gummadidala mandal took out a procession of Lord Ayyappa on an elephant on Sunday. A huge number of devotees from across Gummadidala mandal thronged the village to witness the rare procession.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy also offered the prayers to the presiding deity at the Lord Ayyappa Temple. The devotees of Lord Ayyappa led by Tirumala Vasu, Srinivas, Bikshapathi, Ashok and others have organised a Padi Puja in the village. The deities were taken out on procession later.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sarpanch Tirumala Vasu said they specially brought the elephant from a Tamil Nadu to make this year’s festivities very special for the devotees. ZP Vice-chairman, K Prabhakar, ZPTC, Kumar Goud, MPP, Saddi Praveena, MPTC, Venkatesham Goud and others were present.

Later, the MLA also participated in idols installation rituals at Pochamma, Yellamma and Boolakshmamma temples at Janakampet village of Ameenpur mandal.

Mahipal Reddy inaugurated the CCTV cameras at MPR Colony in Patancheru today in the presence of DSP, Rajeshwar Rao.

