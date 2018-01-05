Ayyappa society underpass eases traffic flow in Madhapur

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Traffic via Shilparamam and surrounding areas moved without much hassles on Thursday after the underpass at Ayyappa Society was thrown open for public.

Traffic police heaved a sigh of relief, especially during the peak hours on the Shilparamam main road. The waiting time at Hitec City signal too was reduced considerably for motorists.

“The underpass has definitely brought a change in the traffic flow. The peak hour traffic on Shilparamam stretch is now moving on smoothly. Earlier, motorists heading towards Ayyappa Society end from Shilparamam had to take a ‘U’ turn and reach the 100-feet road, but now they don’t have to take this detour and can move via the underpass,” said G Rajagopal Reddy, Madhapur Traffic Inspector.

The much-awaited underpass at Ayyappa Society junction was declared open by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

Nearly 9,000 vehicles pass through Ayyappa Society Junction every hour. Aiming at decongesting the area and to ensure smooth flow of vehicles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation started works on the underpass in August 2016 with a target to complete the project by March 2018. But the project was completed well in advance.

Running for a length of 450 metres, the works were taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 44.30 crore. Coming up on 220 metres on the Ayyappa Society road and 160 metres on the Kondapur side, the facility, including a 7-metre carriageway, has a total width of 10 metres.