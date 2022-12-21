Azad Engineering setting up exclusive facility for Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with Rs 165 crore

The unit will be operational by mid-2024 and it will be part of Azad Engineering’s upcoming Centre for Excellence and Innovation Centre and will employ about 300 people.

Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: City-based precision engineering company Azad Engineering on Wednesday laid the foundation stone at Tunikibollaram near Medchal for an exclusive manufacturing facility for Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

The company is investing about $ 20 million (about Rs 165 crore), according to Rakesh Chopdar, Managing Director of Azad Engineering. The new facility will be 11,800 sqm.

Azad and Mitsubishi’s journey started about a decade ago with a few machines and progressed to an exclusive bay in their current manufacturing unit. It has now entered a new dimension with the forthcoming manufacturing facility being set up exclusively for MHI. The unit will be operational by mid-2024. It will be part of Azad Engineering’s upcoming Centre for Excellence and Innovation Centre and will employ about 300 people.

“The exclusive facility is our effort to deepen our relationship as a preferred partner of global original equipment manufacturers,” said Chopdar.

“Azad Engineering machining capability is impressive. They provide components of high quality and accuracy for our gas and steam turbines. So, we are glad to strengthen our partnership with Azad,” said K Tanaka, Dy CEO of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

“Our quality requirements are among the highest in the world and Azad is the only partner outside Japan, for few critical components, who can meet the standards. So, we partner with them for gas and steam airfoils. Even during the recent lockdown period, when supply chains were disrupted globally, Azad did not miss on delivery deadlines,” said Raja Ram Reddy, Engineering Head, MHI.

Azad is a solution provider for global power generation and aerospace OEMs including GE, Siemens, Toshiba, MAN, Doosan Skoda, GE Aviation, Boeing, Honeywell, Eaton, Rafael, BHEL, HAL and Baker Hughes.

“I congratulate Azad Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for bringing this exclusive manufacturing facility to Hyderabad. This demonstrates that Telangana has emerged as the preferred manufacturing destination for global OEMs in aerospace, precision engineering and heavy engineering segments,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“Azad-Mitsubishi manufacturing facility signals growing confidence of global industrial majors to establish their manufacturing facilities and supply base from our worldclass aerospace and engineering ecosystem in Telangana,” said Aerospace and Defence Director Praveen PA.