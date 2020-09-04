Azhar appoints ombudsman, HCA officials are in dark

HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin has apparently shot off a letter without the knowledge of the office-bearers appointing Justice Deepak Verma, former Supreme Court judge, as an ombudsman and an ethics officer for a period of one year

Hyderabad: A new controversy seems to be brewing up in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on the appointment of an ombudsman.

HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin has apparently shot off a letter without the knowledge of the office-bearers appointing Justice Deepak Verma, former Supreme Court judge, as an ombudsman and an ethics officer for a period of one year.

In the appointment letter, dated September 2, Azharuddin said Justice Verma would be paid an honorarium of Rs 2 lakh per month and also TA & DA for each visit. “Two visits per month are expected. If the situation demands, one more visit may take place,” reads the letter.

Azharuddin reportedly pointed out that the appointment was made in the sixth Apex Council meeting held on June 6. However, efforts to contact Azharuddin for his views could not fructify.

Meanwhile, HCA secretary R Vijayanand appeared to be in the dark on this development and said any decision needs the approval of the annual general body.

As per the Lodha Committee reforms, he said, the HCA shall appoint an ombudsman at the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of providing an independent dispute resolution mechanism. The ombudsman shall be a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court so appointed by the HCA after obtaining his/her consent and on terms as determined by the HCA. The term of the ombudsman shall be one year, subject to a maximum of 3 terms in office.

