Azhar justifies appointment of Ombudsman

Hyderabad: The infighting in the Hyderabad Cricket Association over the president Mohammed Azharuddin’s action in appointing the Ombudsman has further intensified with some office bearers objecting to the appointmement terming it as ‘unilateral’, while Azharuddun justified his action in appointing Justice (retd) Deepak Verma as the Ombudsman.

Speaking to Telangana Today Azharuddin said “I have done nothing wrong and I have not gone against the rules. The June 6 meeting of the Apex Council had approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Deepak Verma as the Ombudsman’.

Incidentally, Justice Verma has also given his consent to be the Ombudsman in a letter to secretary Vijayanand, according to Azharuddin even as the latest infighting is snowballing into a big controversy.

The former Indian captain, who is facing an open revolt with the HCA vice president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer,) said that the June 6 meeting opined that it is not proper to wait for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to appoint an Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

“We can appoint and it can be ratified in the AGM. It was also decided they cannot conduct AGM in the near future in this critical period of Covid-19,’’ said Azhar about the Apex Council meeting.

Azhar said the situation is still not conducive to hold the AGM. “The home ministry had also given clear directions that only 100 can attend or gather in any meeting that too after September 21. We have over 220 clubs and we can’t go against the ministry order.’’

The HCA chief said he waited for three months for his secretary (Vijayanand) to act upon the letter.”I finally took this step to send a letter to Justice Verma. I had to do this as there are a lot of problems relating to the clubs disputes. As per the Lodha Committee reforms, it is the Ombudsman who has to solve these disputes. Therefore, it is mandatory thing to appoint an Ombudsman.’’

Azharuddin said many of the clubs had been calling him to solve the issues. “The previous body too approved decisions in the Apex Council before they were ratified in the AGM. It is not the first time that it is happening, so what is the problem? How can they say are in the dark since they were the signatories to that letter in June 6 Apex Council meeting.’’

Azharuddin pointed out that even in the B Sandeep case who sought transfer, he was not even informed about his decision to play for Goa and they did not even show the letter. “I’m the president of the association and I should know all the developments of the body. As a president, I’m supposed to talk to the player and find out the reason for leaving the State team. The association can’t run on the whims and fancies of a few people. There are rules and regulations. I haven’t gone against the rules. I can’t sit idle. With the game not happening we have to take a few important decisions.’’

He said on the Andhra Bank issue, it is the Ombudsman who has to take the decision. “The institution merged into Union Bank and somebody else took the Union Bank. These are the problems which I can’t solve and it is the Ombudsman’s call on this issue.

Azharuddin alleged that since some of the club secretaries are scared if the Ombudsman takes charge. “Some of the secretaries own five or six clubs and they are scared if the Ombudsman is appointed.’’

The former captain signed off by saying: “I’m on the right path and I’m taking corrective measures only.’’

