Azhar outlines vision for Hyderabad cricket

By | Published: 12:13 am 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: Newly elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohd Azharuddin said his main priority is to bring back the past glory of Hyderabad cricket. “I want to give it back to Hyderabad cricket. This is my home. The association in the past has been very supportive to me. I want to make use of my experience to develop cricket in the State. We want more players from Hyderabad to excel at the national level,” the former Indian captain told media after taking charge at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Monday.

The 56-year-old Azhar also outlined his vision to develop Hyderabad cricket. “The aim is to bring more integrity and to make our association a much more professional unit. As an administrator, I will be open to all kinds of views. We want to run the association as it should be done. There will be times when we will have to take some hard decisions. However, it has to be done for the best interest of the game,” Azhar added.

Talking about corruption, Azhar said he is not interested to comment on the allegations against former HCA office bearers. “I don’t want to comment on what has happened in the past. But from now onwards, it is going to be a clean system. I will show the example by being accountable,” he said.

Azhar also expressed disappointment in the lack of cricket infrastructure in the city. “Good grounds are a basic right of any aspiring cricketer. We will look to improve the facilities. I will soon inspect all the cricket grounds, not just in Hyderabad but all the 33 districts because it is important to develop cricket at the district level. I know that several talented cricketers are not getting enough exposure as they lack proper facilities in the district. I want to change this at the earliest,” he said.

When asked whether he will contest for BCCI President post in the future, Azhar remarked he is only interested in leading the HCA. Earlier, Azhar inspected Uppal Stadium along with other office bearers and lauded the ground staff. “The curator and ground staff have been receiving much appreciation and awards from BCCI. Hopefully, the association will also win some awards in the future,” Azhar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter