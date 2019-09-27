Azhar pads up for HCA innings

By | Published: 11:59 pm 12:16 am

Hyderabad: In a start-to-finish affair, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin was the man of the match as he led his panel to a clean sweep in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections that was held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

Disqualified in the 2017 elections under controversial circumstances, Azharuddin trounced Prakash Chand Jain by 74 votes to win the president post this time. The former captain polled 147 votes leaving Jain way behind, who got only 73 votes.

The election was held under the supervision of Electoral Officer VS Sampath, the former Chief Election Commissioner and as per Lodha Committee reforms.

“It was victory for cricket. My immediate priority is to restore Hyderabad’s past glory. It is a new innings as an administrator and a new challenge,” the 56-year-old said.

The panel won all the six posts, five office bearers and one councilor, under the new amended constitution of HCA. Azharuddin, who was disqualified in 2017 votes under controversial circumstances, trounced Prakash Chand Jain by 74 votes. Azhar got 147 votes while Jain secured 73 votes. T Dileep, the third candidate, got only 3 votes.

As per the Lodha Committee reforms, Azharuddin was eligible to contest as a former international. Ten of the 11 internationals, including VVS Laxman, MV Narasimha Rao, Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, SL Venkatapathy Raju, Noel David, took part in the election for the first as eligible voters.

Former secretary John Manoj was elected vice-president post as he won handsomely by 49 votes as he garnered 136 votes while Daljeet Singh secured 87 votes in a two-way contest.

For the secretary post, R Vijayanand was victorious as he polled 137 votes, defeating R Venkateshwaran by 75 votes. Venkatesharan collected only 62 votes while RM Bhaskar polled a poor 24 votes.

Naresh Sharma swept to victory for the joint secretary’s post as he polled 130 votes while former Ranji Trophy off spinner J Shivaji Yadav got 82 votes.

Surender Agarwal will be the new treasurer as he garnered 141 votes. He defeated Hanumanth Reddy (60 votes) and Babu Rao.

P Anuradha, the first woman to win an HCA election, was elected as councillor. She edged past Ravinder Singh in a close race.

