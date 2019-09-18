Azhar set to file his nomination for president’s post

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: The wheel has turned a full circle for former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who is all set to file his nomination on Wednesday for the post of president in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections scheduled to be held on September 27. In 2017, Azharuddin’s nomination was rejected in a controversial manner by the then Returning Officer K Rajeev Reddy. However, the nominations of G Vivekanand and Vidyut Jaisimha were accepted which raised eyebrows in cricketing circles.

However, in this election, Electoral Officer VS Sampath, the former Chief Election Commissioner, had given the green signal for 56-year-old Azharuddin. He is eligible as a former international player, according to the Lodha Committee Reforms. Incidentally, no nominations were filed on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination’s date. The elections, as per the Lodha Committee Reforms, will be held to the five office-bearers’ posts (president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer) and one councillor’s posts.

It is expected that most of the candidates may file their nominations from Wednesday. The last date of filing of nominations is September 20, while the scrutiny of the candidates will be done the next day. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is September 23.

Meanwhile, hectic parleys are going on between the club secretaries for the final list of candidatures for the elections. A clear picture may emerge on Wednesday.

Azharuddin’s candidature is supported by the Arshad Ayub-John Manoj group. The other group is yet to announce the candidate for the president’s post. Azharuddin, who had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, hit the campaign trail for the HCA elections for the last few days. He has been visiting the various club secretaries, sometimes on a two-wheeler.

