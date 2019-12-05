Azharuddin accepts Green India Challenge

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Former cricketer and Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohd Azharuddin accepted the challenge to plant a sapling under the Green India Challenge started by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar and planted a sapling in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Azharuddin said the Green India Challenge was an excellent programme. Earlier, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao nominated BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and former Indian captain Kapil Dev. A host of other personalities too participated in the Green India Challenge.

