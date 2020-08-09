Azharuddin calls on Srinivas Goud

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer and the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammad Azharuddin called on Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud at the latter’s residence and informed him about steps being taken to resume cricket training.

The former Indian captain and Goud discussed the precautionary measures to be followed during the training sessions. Azhar was told that the players should be wary and not use saliva for shining the ball.

They should make sure that players are not gathered in groups at training sessions and they should not celebrate with hugs during a match. Use of masks, sanitising hands frequently and following all other Covid-19 guidelines without fail were some of the issues discussed.

The Minister also said that the health of the sportspersons was of paramount importance for the government and added that they don’t want any unsavoury incidents after the resumption.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .