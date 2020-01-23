Azharuddin rebuts fraud allegations, says will file Rs 100 crore defamation case

By | Published: 3:19 pm 3:50 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Thursday said he will file a Rs 100-crore defamation case against those who filed a fraud case against him.

He posted a video on Twitter and said: “I got to know about an FIR registered against me. Those who filed a complaint against me only did this to be in the news. The allegations are baseless. I will consult my lawyers and will file a Rs 100 crore defamation case against them.”

Also read FIR registered against Azharuddin, two others for duping travel agent

I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I’m consulting my legal team, and would be taking actions as necessary pic.twitter.com/6XrembCP7T — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2020

An FIR has been registered in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad against three people including former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin for allegedly duping a travel agent, Mohammad Shadab, of more than Rs 20 lakh.