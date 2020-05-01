Watch: Azharuddin tests his culinary skills in lockdown period

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:16 am 11:44 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown period, imposed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, has seen many celebrities trying their hand at different things. Former Indian captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin is making use of the lockdown period by learning new culinary skills.

The former stylish batsman was seen busy in kitchen in a video posted by his son Mohammad Asaduddin on a social networking site. In the video, Asaduddin revealed that he was seeing his father for the first time in kitchen and a spoon in his hand rather than a cricket bat. “I am seeing my father in the kitchen for the first time. I have never seen him cook anything and this is shocking,” Asaduddin said for which Azhar replied, “there is always a first time.”

Former wristy Hyderabadi played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for the country.



