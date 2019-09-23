Azharuddin to face Prakash for HCA president’s post

By | Published: 7:40 pm 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin will face Prakash Chand Jain and K Dilip Kumar for the president’s post in the coming Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections that will be held on September 27.

With the withdrawals done on Monday, the picture became clear for the upcoming elections. Azharuddin, whose candidature for the president’s post was rejected in 2017 elections that raised controversy, will for the first time fight in the HCA elections. The 56-year-old is backed by Arshad Ayub-John Manoj group while Jain is from G Vivekanand group.

John Manoj, who was one of the few to file nominations on the last day after the Supreme Court rulings on nine-year cooling period, is in the fray for the vice-president’s post. The former secretary will lock horns with Daljeet Singh.

However, it will be a three-way contest between S Venkateshwaran, RM Bhaskar and Vijayanand for the secretary’s post. Venkateshwaran was the acting secretary and this is for the first time, he is contesting for the secretary’s post from the Vivekanand group. Although there were last-minute parleys between Vivekanand group and Bhaskar, the latter was firm on standing for the secretary’s post. Bhaskar has been one of the leading voices against corruption in the HCA affairs. Vijayanand (Azharuddin group) was a former joint secretary and is fighting for secretary’s post for the first time.

Former Ranji off-spinner J Shivaji Yadav also faces a three-way contest for the joint secretary’s post. He has former treasurer Naresh Sharma and Satischand Srivastava as his main rivals.

Although Gerard Carr’s name was doing the rounds for the treasurer’s post from the Vivekanand group, but Hanumanth Reddy was finally fielded against Surender Agarwal, who too like Manoj and Vijayanand were late entries to the poll. C Babu Rao is also contesting for the treasurer’s post.

Incidentally on second day of the nominations, Vikram Man Singh (vice-president), Ajmal Asad (secretary), G Srinivas (treasurer) had filed along with Azharuddin before the SC ruling forced these candidates to withdraw from the contest.

For the lone Councillor’s post in the Apex Council there are three candidates, P Anuradha, Ravinder Singh and Vinod Kumar.

However, a club secretary was apprehensive whether some of the candidates will be eligible to contest or stay in the office if the ACB cases come up as they are charged for misappropriation of funds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter