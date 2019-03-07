Azharuddin’s son Asad set to get married with Anam Mirza

By | Published: 1:43 pm 1:48 pm

Hyderabad: Wedding bells are all set to ring for Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, and Anam Mirza, sister of tennis ace Sania Mirza, shortly.

This was confirmed by sources close to the family. The alliance was accepted by mutual consent of both the family members, added the source.

The news about their relations had been doing the rounds on social media since for quite some time now. Some pictures of the would-be couple were seen on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Abbas is a left-hander batsman and representing Goa in the National championship and is a lawyer by profession.

The 28-year-old Anam, who started her career as a shooter, is a fashion designer.