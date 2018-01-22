Azim Premji University Announces Admissions to Masters’ Programmes

By | Published: 12:40 am 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: Azim Premji University has invited applications for admissions into two-year full time postgraduate Programmes (MA Education, MA Development and MA Public Policy & Governance) and one year programme (LLM in Law and Development).

S. Giridhar, Chief Operating Officer, Azim Premji University said, “Given our clear social purpose, it is heartening to see that almost all our graduates chose to work in the education and development sector, many of them in rural areas. They have taken the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to social change on the ground.” The students need to apply online on the university website and they will be shortlisted based on a written test and personal interview.

Last date for registration for postgraduate & LL.M. programmes is Jan 26. Written tests will be on February 10 at 30 centres across on the country and interviews in March.