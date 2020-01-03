Azim Premji University opens PG admissions

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Azim Premji University announced admissions to its full-time postgraduate programme in Bengaluru. Students with a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply.

The two-year programmes include MA (Education), MA (Development), MA (Public Policy & Governance) and MA (Economics). For the one-year progamme — LLM in Law & Development — the eligibility is a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

The last date to apply is January 22, and entrance test is on February 8 followed by the interview process in March. Offer letters will be issued in April, while the classes will commence in July. The students can apply online on the university website.

In a press release, the university pointed out at the growing need in the social sector for professionals with motivation and competence. “We have an excellent placement record with over 90 organisations participating in campus placements every year,” it said.

In terms of financial assistance, extensive-need-based scholarships i.e., 100%, 75%, 50%, and 25%, both on tuition and accommodation, and 50% tuition fee waiver for candidates with minimum three years’ experience are on offer.

S Giridhar, Chief Operating Officer, Azim Premji University, said, “There is a great need for well-prepared and committed graduates in the education and development sectors in India, given the scale and complexity of issues and the wide range of competencies required to engage in these areas.

The university’s postgraduate programmes aim at addressing this talent gap by preparing competent, motivated graduates and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the social sector”. Details can be had from www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/pg.

Applicants can also reach at 1800 843 2001 (toll-free) or [email protected].

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter