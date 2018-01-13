Azure commissions 100 MW NTPC solar project in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:18 pm

Hyderabad: Azure Power, an independent solar power producer, has commissioned a 100-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Telangana. Spread across an area of approximately 500 acres, the project has been setup under the government’s National Solar Mission Phase-II, Batch-II Tranche-I.

The project was auctioned by NTPC, which has a AAA debt rating and is the Government of India’s largest power utility. Azure Power will supply power to NTPC for the next 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.67 per kWh.

Inderpreet Wadhwa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Azure Power said, “Telangana’s continued reliance and faith in solar energy has successfully transformed it into one of the largest solar power producing States in the country.”

Azure Power has a portfolio of over 1,600 MWs across several States and union territories. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India.

The company has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini and micro grids, since its inception in 2008. The company has built India’s first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and has implemented the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.