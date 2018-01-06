Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Special Operations Teams (SOT) from Madhapur and Shamshabad raided a house and arrested four persons on charges of cricket betting at Pragathi Nagar in Bachupally late on Friday.
They were allegedly placing bets on the ongoing Test cricket match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.
Police seized Rs 14.2 lakh, laptops, a communicator and other material from them.
The arrested persons were identified as G. Ravi Kiran Reddy, 33; K. Koti Reddy, 30; G. Appanna, 42 and M. Ajay Reddy.
One Venky Babu from West Godavari, the main organizer is absconding.
Police said Venky Babu had been organizing betting on cricket for a long time. He collected bets from punters over phone using a communicator which is connected to multiple phone lines at a time.
As usual, he was organizing betting for the first Test match between India and South Africa Following a tip-off, the SOT raided the house and nabbed them.