By | Published: 5:00 pm 5:03 pm

Hyderabad: The ​Cyberabad Police Special Operations Teams (SOT) from Madhapur and Shamshabad raided a house and arrested four persons on charges of cricket betting at Pragathi Nagar in Bachupally late on Friday.

​They were allegedly placing bets on the ongoing Test cricket match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.​

Police seized Rs 14.2 lakh, laptops, a communicator and other material from them.

The arrested ​persons were identified ​as G. Ravi Kiran Reddy, 33; K. Koti Reddy, 30; G. Appanna, 42 and M. Ajay Reddy​.

One Venky Babu from West Godavari, the main organizer is absconding.

Police said Venky Babu had been organizing betting on ​cricket for a long time. He collected​ bets from punters over phone using a communicator which is connected to multiple phone lines a​t a​ time.

As usual, he was organizing betting for the first Test match between India and South Africa Following a tip-off, the SOT raided the house and nabbed them.