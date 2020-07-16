B Praak becomes a father

By | Published: 3:35 pm

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer B Praak and wife Meera have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram and announced the news on Thursday.

“Ohhh my God … my hands are shivering while typing this. Blessed with baby boy. Thank you my wife, my queen for this. I love you so much. I have seen you all these nine months. You have gone through sleepless nights…no one can do that except mother,” B Praak expressed his happiness.



Along with it, he shared a glimpse of his son, though he didn’t reveal the newborn’s face.

A lot of congratulatory wishes have been pouring for the couple on social media.

Actress Gauahar Khan commented: “Huge congratulations. God bless your family.”

Singer Nupur Sanon wrote: “Congratulations paaji. Bless this cutie.”

Back in the studio, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of the love song, “Filhall”. The music video of the original number which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon.