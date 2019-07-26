B.S. Yediyurappa sworn-in as Karnataka CM

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Bengaluru: BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa was on Friday sworn-in as the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa, who had earlier on Friday staked his claim – three days after the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led JD-S-Congress government fell – was administered the oath by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in a ceremony boycotted by the Opposition.

No other minister was sworn-in with him.

The 75-year-old leader from the politically dominant Lingayat community becomes Chief Minister for the fourth time. The BJP’s first Chief Minister in south India, he headed the state first in November 2007 for a week after the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) withdraw support to his party, from May 2008 to July 2011 and for three days in May 2018.

