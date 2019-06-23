B.Tech orientation program organised at GITAM

By | Published: 12:31 am 4:17 pm

Hyderabad: School of Technology of GITAM Deemed-to-be University organized orientation program for the new batch of B.Tech first year students.

The programme was aimed at helping students get familiarize with the institution, curricular and co-curricular activities, facilities, rules and regulations etc. Students from all over the country attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Students Affairs, director, Prof A Sreeram, highlighted the importance of taking part in extra and co-curricular activities.

SoT, principal, Prof. Ch Sanjay, explained the history of GITAM and emphasized on the importance of curriculum as tool for gathering knowledge.

DVVSR Varma, Resident Director advised the budding engineers to gear up for challenges ahead.

Training and Placements, director, Dr. Nathi Venukumar spoke about the skills that are required in order to bridge the gap needed in industries.

School of Architecture, director, Prof. Sunil Kumar and School of Pharmacy, principal, Prof. GS Kumar also participated in the event.