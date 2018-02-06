B Tech student held for robbery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: An engineering student who took to crime to make easy money was caught by the Jubilee Hills police here on Monday on charges of robbing his neighbour.

According to police, J Srinivas Rao, 22, a B Tech (Civil) final year student from a private college and resident of Sriram Nagar, Yousufguda, had on January 30 barged into Ch Devi’s house in Sriram Nagar while she was alone and robbed her.

“He threatened her with dire consequences and sprinkled chilli powder on her face. Before she could understand what was happening, he snatched her gold chain weighing two tolas and fled,” police said. Following Devi’s complaint, a case was booked and surveillance camera footage from the surrounding areas was collected and examined. “He was wearing a red T-shirt on the day with his face covered. In another place, he was driving a bike wearing the same dress. Clues were worked out and he was arrested,” police said.

Further investigation revealed that Rao’s parents had bought a bike for him to go to college, but he mortgaged it and spent that money. “Due to non-repayment of loan, the financier seized his bike. He then started committing offences, to get his bike released. He further mortgaged the gold at a private finance firm,” officials said. Gold worth Rs 60,000 was recovered from him.