B-town celebrates spirit of womanhood

B-town celebs celebrated the spirit of womanhood on International women’s day by sharing special messages on Sunday. Kartik Aaryan shared a picture along with the women who empower him in a Women’s Day special post on Instagram. He wrote, “Meet the Women who Empower me !! The Women who run my world .

A very Happy Women’s Day to everyone.” Arjun Kapoor shared a special video on Instagram where he shared a rapid-fire round featuring the woman of importance in his life including his digital manager, girlfriend and captioned the video as, “Aapke liye FUNthing special my very own Rapid Fire… Enjoy & btw #Happy- WomensDay.”

Janhvi Kapoor dedicated a special video addressed to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day passing the message of women empowerment and positivity. Shilpa Shetty put across the message of celebrating womanhod every day by sharing a video on Instagram where she says, “Happy Women’s Day, but why just a day? For me, every day is Women’s day. Celebrate yourself every day.

Still, considering this day as an opportunity, I want to say to you and all the women in my life, “Thank you”. Happy Women’s Day.” Katrina Kaif shared a video featuring the women she worked with during the shoot of her beauty brand ‘Kay beauty’ and captioned the video as, “Q: What is a queen without a king? A: A queen.

Happy Women’s Day. Everyday.” Ajay Devgn shared an adorable picture with wife Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan in a women’s day celebratory post on Twitter. Many other celebs including Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Aapte, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Manushi Chhillar, Diana Penty, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Ananya Pandey and Raveena Tandon celebrated the day by sharing International Women’s Day special messages.