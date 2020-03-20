B-town celebs celebrate World Happiness Day

By | Published: 9:55 pm 9:57 pm

New Delhi [India]: On the occasion of World happiness day, Bollywood actors including Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet, Sonakshi Sinha shared their reasons for being happy in form of celebratory posts.Dia Mirza took to Instagram and celebrated the International Happiness day by sharing a video of chirping birds from her window pane.

She captioned the video as, “The house sparrow… can’t imagine a life or a world without their intermittent chatter Happiness is created as much by sensory associations as they are by connections. Childhood or adulthood, these birds always make me smile! #WorldSparrowDay #WorldHappinessDay.”

Its #WorldHappinessDay,& dancing makes me happy! let’s come together & fight #Corona,by finding something that makes us happy,& that we can do at home #JantaCurfew is a step in the right direction.Stay home,avoid panic buying,& help senior citizens stock up their daily needs. pic.twitter.com/CDFfTPdgDm — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 20, 2020

On International Happiness Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared on Twitter that dancing is the thing that makes her happy. The actor also advocated Prime Minister’s ‘Janta Curfew’ in the caption’s post that read, “Its #WorldHappinessDay,& dancing makes me happy! let’s come together & fight #Corona, by finding something that makes us happy,& that we can do at home #JantaCurfew is a step in the right direction.

Stay home, avoid panic buying,& help senior citizens stock up their daily needs.” Rakul Preet shared happiness in a celebratory throwback Christmas post on Instagram. In the post, she is seen wearing a Christmas cap as she smiles while posing for the picture in front of a Christmas cake. She captioned the post as “In these difficult times let’s all make a pledge to be happppy! This #worldhappinessday find what really makes you happy.

Turn this #quarantine to sweet #quaranTIME .. sit with your family at HOME, talk to each other, make time for things you never did and this shall all pass Let me know what you guys plan to do with this #quaranTIME #stayhomestaysafe #dontpanic #responsiblecitizen pic: #throwbackchristmas2019”