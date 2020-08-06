B-Town, small screen world mourn demise of Sameer Sharma

By | Published: 3:48 pm 4:06 pm

Mumbai: The sudden demise of TV actor Sameer Sharma has shocked the film and television industry.

From Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Karanvir Bohra, a slew of members from film and TV industry posted on social media to express grief over Sameer’s death.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sidharth posted a still from his film “Hasee Toh Phasee”. In the image, we can see Sidharth with Sameer.

“Really sad and unfortunate,” Sidharth wrote.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of Sameer on Instagram Stories and wrote: “#RipSameerSharma.”

Sameer allegedly ended his life by committing suicide. He was 44. He was found hanging on Wednesday night from the kitchen ceiling of his residence in Malad West.

“What is happening to people, why why why are they doing this…. Rest in peace brother,” Karanvir tweeted.

What is happening to people, why why why are they doing this …. Rest in peace brother 🙏 https://t.co/LUmnUy0HWE — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 6, 2020



Actress Sanaya Irani, who worked with Sameer in TV show ” Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo?”, found the news “heartbreaking”.

“Rip Sameer. This is so heartbreaking,” Sanaya wrote on Instagram Stories.

Kritika Kamra tweeted: “I hope they let you rest in peace Sameer Sharma.”

I hope they let you rest in peace Sameer Sharma. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 6, 2020



“Rest in peace#SameerSharma,” Gautam Rode tweeted while paying condolences to him.



Sameer Sharma had worked in several hit shows, including “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”.