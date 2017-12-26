‘Baahubali 2’ to release in Russia on Jan 11

By | Published: 12:26 pm

After a phenomenal success at Indian box office, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ is now gearing up to enthrall audience of other nations.

It’s already known that the fictitious war drama is scheduled to hit the screens on December 29 in Japan. The film is creating quite a buzz among Japanese movie-buffs.

Now, another update has come out and according to it, ‘Baahubali 2′ is all set to hit the Russian screens on January 11. The makers of the film have also shared the film’s Russian version trailer. Here, another interesting fact is, Russian dubbed trailer has some new shots, which the Indian audience had not witnessed.

It’s interesting to see, how the magical tale works at the box offices of overseas.