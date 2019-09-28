Baby born at Hyderabad airport after flight makes emergency landing

By | Published: 2:29 pm 2:31 pm

Hyderabad: In a rare occurrence, the premises of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport witnessed the delivery of a baby boy at the medical centre of the airport on Saturday.

The baby was born after the Cebu Pacific flight, carrying his mother from Manila from Dubai had to make an emergency landing at the RGIA in Shamshabad on Saturday after the mother developed labour pains on board.

After taking permission from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Shamshabad, the flight made an emergency landing. Airport officials rushed the woman to the medical centre attached to the airport where she gave birth to the baby boy.

Both the mother and the child were later shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills for further treatment.

