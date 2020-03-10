Baby elephant first walk amuses netizens

By | Published: 3:45 pm

New Delhi: An adorable video of a baby elephant is doing the rounds on the social media which shows an elephant calf can be seen trying to take its first tentative steps and has left netizens amused.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the heartwarming video with the caption, “The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM.”

The first steps of a new born elephant. Shaky & slow. One day this one turn into 6,000 KG giant & with each footstep the earth will shake. That is life. Via SM. pic.twitter.com/nY2LkzvB5m — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 5, 2020

“While mother helping him in taking the weight on those tiny legs. In elephants birth is the most important function for family” he wrote in another post.

The shared video shows the youngster tentatively getting to her feet and attempting a few wobbly first steps, aided by her doting mother. The mother elephant helped the baby elephant to get up after it fell down. She even put her trunk to use to help the baby to maintain balance on its feet.

Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “The more I learn about Elephants, the more they fascinate me with their intelligence. I love and respect them even more.”

Another wrote, “Very interesting…How does the function looks like in real life? I remember seeing that in the animated Jungle Book series…”

A post read, “So cute … so natural …. learning life skills all by myself! Otherwise, new human moms are looking at the random YouTube videos to learn how to make your baby walk.”

“Cute elephant, and how beautiful nature is…that today’s weak legs will crush earth in a few years” a user remarked.