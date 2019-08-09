Baby steps towards reunion

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 9:49 pm

Kishore is a software employee who works in Zensar Technologies. And, this HMT Swarnapuri Colony-based guy is also a passionate photographer. So, what makes him special is an incident which occurred recently.

When he was going on a bike to drop his son at school, the latter noticed a baby iora bird, which looked lost and helpless. Its parents weren’t around and looked like it had probably fallen from its nest, fortunately with no limbs broken.

Kishore wanted to save the bird. So, he took the little creature home and kept the bird in a newspaper cushioned shoe-box and with the help of Pradeep Nair, Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), and Kalyan Ineni from Hyderabad Birding Pals, and shared pictures of the bird over WhatsApp.

Having understood the type of bird and its state, they got back immediately with some good advice that the bird needs to be reunited with its parents and not sent to a rescue shelter.

“It felt counter-intuitive to us since the bird could be safer in a shelter, as it may have fallen from the nest and won’t be able to get back. We didn’t feed the bird any food or water as both may involve some level of force feeding and that could be dangerous,” shared Kishore.

AWCS seemed to have the right experience, said the photographer. “They told us that it is a myth that the mother will abandon the baby if it detects an alien smell, and that it is okay to hold the baby bird (gently and not too often) while transferring it,” he added.

So, Kishore went to the same place where they found it (near the bushes) and released it. “We waited as the fledgling stood stoically in its position making low-pitched chirping noises. It must have been 10 minutes and then, all of a sudden, the mother bird landed about seven feet away from the fledgling and waited.

The baby bird, after a while, started hopping in that direction and stopped about a couple of feet away. The mother bird then came closer to the fledgling and we realised that it was in the best possible hands (mother),” narrated a happy Kishore whose family was too happy to save a little bird.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter