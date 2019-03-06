Baby’s day out

Toddler in stroller rode a US subway alone when the adult with him took ill

By Author  |  Published: 6th Mar 2019  6:56 pm
A one-year-old boy in a stroller wound up riding a Manhattan train all by himself when the adult with him got ill, police said.The baby’s male caretaker, a friend of a relative, became disoriented and left the train at 96th street on the red, 1,2,3 line on Tuesday evening, the New York Police Department said.

However, the child kept riding until Penn Station, where he was recovered safe and sound.The boy has since been reunited with his family and the adult was now in stable condition following the medical episode.No criminality is suspected, an officer said.