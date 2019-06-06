Babysitting tips for the beginners

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Pulling in favours for your loved ones can, sometimes, mean babysitting their children. Child handling is an art in itself; when not taken care of the right way, an innocent tot can quickly turn into a devil incarnate. Follow this quick guide to understand the age groups better to make the interaction a little less awkward.

Infants (less than 1 year)

These are equivalents of a tiny animal that needs to be handled with a lot of tender loving care. Being gentle and affectionate with them is the hack to babysitting them. A kid of this age is a mast maula; as carefree as a child can get. Expect no cooperation, but be prepared to be at their service, as they rely heavily on caretakers.

Ages 1-2

When the parents exit the setting, it is tantrum time. Bring a hate shield along, because this kid may dislike you for no reason. And, more importantly, the kid may make your time an adversity. Remember, you are a scary stranger to these children, so your endless attempts at smiling and cooing will go down the drain. If the child is calm and lets you touch them, you are immensely lucky. As there is no such thing as winning with this group, count your hours, care for the child and leave the premises.

Ages 3-5

Relatively calmer than their older selves, these kids can be friendly and attentive, but can get easily upset. However, they might be really anxious and jittery around medical items. If there’s a trip to the hospital on the cards, distract them with either a cartoon sticker or candy.

Ages 6-10

Do not make the mistake of baby-talking this bunch. These kids can be surprisingly cool, curious and outgoing. Any fun fact and an interesting science experiment will keep them intrigued. Occasionally, flatter them with observations on how cool and grown up they are.

Ages 11-15

Treat them as how you would a really sensitive adult with limited life experience. If it is an ailing child, give them some solo time, and trust them with their care. At this point, parents and other adults can seem very intrusive, make them feel responsible, but remember that they can be extremely unpredictable.