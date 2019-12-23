Bachchan skips national film awards, likely to receive Dada Sahe Phalke award on Dec 29

By | Published: 4:56 pm

Hyderabad: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has skipped National Film Awards ceremony, which was held on Monday in New Delhi due to a bout of fever. The star actor was scheduled to participate in the awards function but had to skip following orders from his doctors to stay indoors and take rest.

According to fresh news reports, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday has announced that the veteran actor will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke honour on December 29 from President of India, Ramnath Kovind.

On Sunday, Bachchan, 77, took to social media platform Twitter and tweeted that he would have to give the National Films Awards ceremony a miss as he was down with fever and doctors had advised him to avoid travelling.

“Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..,” the veteran actor wrote. The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu presented the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday. Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India.

This is not the first time that Big B has missed the award ceremony due to his poor health. Earlier too, Amitabh could not reach the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. Giving information about this on his Facebook account, he wrote. “I had prepared my speech for ceremonies, but cannot reach here. “Therefore, I have submitted my speech to the West Bengal government.