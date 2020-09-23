Bachupally mishap due to negligence of tractor driver: Police

Ramulu was driving his tractor without a driving license, on the wrong side, opposite to the traffic flow knowing clearly that it was highly dangerous and can cause serious accidents, police said

Hyderabad: The Bachupally police have said that the fatal mishap on Monday resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her husband was due to the negligence of the tractor driver Ramulu.

Ramulu was driving his tractor without a driving license, on the wrong side, opposite to the traffic flow knowing clearly that it was highly dangerous and can cause serious accidents, police said, adding that a case was booked under section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Ramulu was taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The couple, Bapireddy and Seetha, both construction workers from Rudraram village in Sangareddy, were hit by the tractor at Bachupally on Monday afternoon. While Seetha died on the spot, Bapireddy is under treatment in a hospital.

