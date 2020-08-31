Back to school… with a twist

Government schools across Telangana to commence online classes from tomorrow

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The academics of students which was on a pause mode due to Covid-19 pandemic is all set to get back on tracks. With the State government permitting online classes through T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels, the Education Department is commencing classes for students of government schools from September 1.

The digital lessons will be broadcast for different classes from 10.30 am to 1 pm daily on Doordarshan Yadagiri channel, and from 9 am to 5 pm on T-SAT Vidya Channel. Each class will be of 30 minutes duration. The State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) under the School Education Department has made available around 900 digital lessons in Telugu medium for telecast for Classes VI to X. This digital content covers 80 per cent of the syllabus. To start with, around 80 lessons of June and 120 lessons of July syllabus will be up for transmission through the digital platforms.

Further, 65 digital lessons in English medium have also been readied for non-language subjects for transmission. As there is a demand for English medium instruction, the school education department is converting available Telugu medium content into English with voice over. This apart, the SIET with the help of TS Model School Society and State Council of Educational Research and Training is producing 504 digital lessons in English for Classes VI to X. Of the total lessons, 108 pertain to June and July syllabus. The SIET is also producing video lessons in English medium for the primary school students.

The department will first revise the syllabus of previous classes for two-weeks. From the third week, new lessons pertaining to the subject will be taught to students.

The intermediate second-year students will have digital classes in various subjects and languages on Doordarshan from 8 am to 10.30 am, and from 3 pm to 6 pm daily.

For students who do not have access to TV or a smartphone, the education department has come up with alternative plans including facilities in community halls, panchayat office or pair candidates with students who have access to TV. This will be done by duly following Covid-19 protocols.

“There is a paradigm shift in education and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision is to provide quality education to students. Our teachers have prepared around 900 video lessons for classes VI to X and they are ready for transmission. Interactive phone-in sessions are planned and WhatsApp groups are being created for students to clear their doubts,” a senior official said.

T-SAT geared up

T-SAT is geared up for broadcast of digital lessons of the Education Department. The channels of T-SAT Vidya and Nipuna can be viewed on all the digital platforms and local cable networks in the State.

With the T-SAT partnering with Airtel recently, the T-SAT channels can be also viewed on the Airtel DTH and XStream app also. This apart, the digital video lessons can be accessed through the T-SAT app and YouTube channel. “We are ready for telecasting digital classes for students. We are also looking into repeat telecast of the digital classes based on the available slots,” R.Shailesh Reddy, CEO, T-SAT said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .