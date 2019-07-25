KLIS: Backwater spread stretches over 75 km of Godavari

By | Published: 11:46 pm 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: It is a wonderful sight to see the backward streak of copious flows in Godavari river that remained bone dry just three weeks ago. Reverse pumping at the three barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — that came up as part of the lift-based irrigation system, has enabled water to cross barrage after barrage to create three large lakes in the river bed.

The water spread has covered an over 75 km stretch of the river course. People from far and near have begun making a beeline to the barrages to have a feel of the ripples triggered by strong winds blowing across the large expanse of the water body, which is unusual in July in this part of the river, unless it happens to be in spate.

Three barrages of KLIS-Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla are together holding a live storage of about 15 tmc and form a water spread of 75 km in Godavari. Medgadda barrage alone is holding a water storage of 5.64 tmc. It had all its 85 gates closed on Thursday.

With the water level in the barrage touching 95.70 metres, its backwaters are covering a stretch of 27 km. Six of the pumping units of the barrage (at Kannepally) are in operation lifting 13,200 cusecs into Annaram barrage.

Annaram barrage has a live storage of 7.68 tmc, against its gross storage capacity of 10.87 tmc. Its backwaters are spread over a 28 km stretch in the river. Three pumping units in operation at Annaram barrage are conveying 9,000 cusecs of water into the Sundilla barrage which is holding about 1.67 tmc of water. The backwaters of Sundilla barrage are spread over a distance of 21 km.

